LANXESS appoints Oliver Stratmann for another term as Chief Financial Officer

LANXESS has reappointed Oliver Stratmann as a member of the Board of Management and extended his contract as Chief Financial Officer by five years.

“Oliver Stratmann is doing an excellent job as Chief Financial Officer in these challenging times. Right now, solid and forward-looking financial planning is particularly important, and his comprehensive knowledge of the financial markets is a great help to us in this regard,” says Rainier van Roessel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

CEO Matthias Zachert also welcomes the decision, “I am delighted that Oliver Stratmann will continue to be part of our Executive Board team and support us with his expertise in steering the Group through this crisis affecting the entire chemical industry.”