Laborate’s “Tested Hai Toh Trusted Hai” campaign highlights 40 years of credible, tested healthcare

Laborate Pharmaceuticals, one of India’s prominent pharmaceutical manufacturing and exporting companies, has launched a new brand campaign titled Tested Hai Toh Trusted Hai to commemorate forty years of serving the nation with reliable and quality healthcare. The campaign captures the company’s enduring belief that when something is tested, it can truly be trusted.

The campaign film portrays the spirit of integrity and scientific precision that has defined Laborate’s journey. It tells the story of how every tablet and formulation carries not only science but also responsibility, built over decades of rigorous testing and unwavering commitment to quality. The message echoes a simple truth for millions of Indian families who have come to rely on the company’s products – trust is not claimed; it is earned.

Arpit Bhatia, Managing Director of Laborate Pharmaceuticals, said, “Tested Hai Toh Trusted Hai reflects the very essence of who we are. For forty years, our growth has been guided by the belief that every medicine must prove its quality before it earns the right to be trusted. Every batch that leaves our facilities is a result of extensive testing and validation. That discipline has been our foundation since day one.”

From its modest beginning as a retail pharmacy in Panipat, Laborate has evolved into one of India’s leading pharmaceutical manufacturers. Its formulations are trusted across the country and in international markets, including the United Kingdom and Russia. The company’s manufacturing facility in Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh, recently received the prestigious EU GMP certification, aligning its processes with the highest global quality standards and opening access to regulated markets in Europe.

Sanjay Bhatia, Founder and Chairman of Laborate Pharmaceuticals, said, “Our philosophy has always been that quality is the truest form of service. Testing is not a technical process alone; it is a moral one. It ensures that every dose reaching a patient’s hands carries both safety and assurance. As we complete forty years, we remain deeply committed to our purpose of making trusted healthcare accessible to every household.”

Over the years, Laborate has established itself as a trusted name in both prescription and consumer healthcare. Its direct-to-retail division, Aqualab, achieved a turnover of over one hundred crore rupees within three years of launch and continues to expand its presence across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, reinforcing the company’s mission of affordable wellness for all.

Through Tested Hai Toh Trusted Hai, Laborate reaffirms its commitment to science, transparency and compassion in healthcare. The campaign stands as a tribute to the values that shaped its journey and a promise to continue building trust through innovation and tested excellence.