KP Group and Fabtech Group collaborate to drive green energy in global life sciences sector

KP Group, a leading renewable energy conglomerate through its flagship companies, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fabtech Group to collaboratively develop and implement green energy powered life sciences projects globally. Under this partnership, all such projects executed by Fabtech Group (conventional/stick-built) will be powered by clean, renewable energy supplied by KP Group across the world.

The initiative aims to create a new generation of sustainable, and low-carbon digital ecosystems – worldwide. Both groups will work together to design and deploy green-powered pilot and demonstration projects and explore commercial rollouts and global deployment opportunities for renewable-energy-based infrastructure.

The partnership represents a significant step towards carbon-neutral digital transformation and aligns with our commitment to sustainable infrastructure development. “This collaboration marks another milestone in KP Group’s vision of driving sustainability through innovation. By integrating our renewable energy capabilities with Fabtech Group’s Life science projects, we aim to enable greener and more efficient digital infrastructure for the future,” said Dr. Faruk Patel, Founding Promoter KP Group.

Commenting on the partnership, Aasif Ahsan Khan, Founding Promoter, Fabtech Group, said, “Through this Partnership we are uniting renewable energy with our conventional turnkey solutions and innovations at scale. Together KP Group and Fabtech Group are redefining how global advance and life science facilities are built – faster, cleaner and smarter.” “This partnership is not just a collaboration; it’s a convergence of energy and innovation”

The MoU establishes a framework for both groups to jointly explore opportunities in India, the Middle East, and Africa, focusing on sustainability, digitalisation, and renewable-powered data infrastructure.

This collaboration reinforces the shared vision of KP Group and Fabtech Group in driving innovation that bridges the renewable energy and Healthcare sectors, contributing to the global movement toward net-zero and sustainable growth.