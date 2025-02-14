Evolution and commercialisation of cell and gene therapies

The field of cell and gene therapy has experienced remarkable progress since the early 2000s. A pivotal milestone was the USFDA’s approval of Carticel by Genzyme in 1997, marking the first cell therapy approved in the U.S. for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee. This groundbreaking achievement paved the way for the development of autologous cell therapies targeting multiple medical conditions. As of 2024, there are over 68 non-genetically modified cell therapies and 32 gene therapies approved for clinical use worldwide, with the US, EU, and Japan playing key roles in regulatory and commercial approvals. The industry has also seen substantial growth in the number of companies dedicated to cell and gene therapy development, with over 100 companies globally actively contributing to this transformative sector. Concurrently, 1,221 clinical trials for cell and gene therapies are ongoing worldwide, spanning in various stages, including 342 in Phase 1/1b, 525 in Phase 2/2b, and 254 in Phase 3, highlighting the sector’s robust development pipeline.

In India, the shift from clinical trials to commercial-scale production of cell and gene therapies has been led by companies like Regrow Biosciences, Stempeutics, ImmunoACT, Eyestem, and Aurigene Oncology. Regrow Biosciences has successfully launched three commercial autologous cell therapy products, targeting tissue damage in bone, cartilage and the urethra. Meanwhile, Stempeutics, focuses on the development of stem cellbased products, including Stempeucel, a therapy designed to treat critical limb ischemia and osteoarthritis. Similarly, Eyestem is advancing its development of Eyecyte-RPE, a novel cell therapy aimed at treating age-related macular degeneration. Aurigene Oncology is advancing its first-in-class autologous CAR-T therapy, Ribrecabtagene autoleucel (DRL-1801), for the treatment of multiple myeloma, reflecting the growing momentum within India’s clinical-stage cell and gene therapy pipeline.

The commercialisation of cell and gene therapies globally has seen substantial financial impact, with several therapies generating significant revenue. For instance, Yescarta (Gilead Sciences) is projected to achieve $966 million in US revenue and $321 million in Europe in 2024. Similarly, Carvykti (Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel) reported $286 million in sales in a single quarter, while Elevidys, Sarepta Therapeutics’ gene therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, is forecast to achieve over $1 billion in 2024, with peak sales expected to exceed $6 billion by 2027. On the autologous front, Vericel’s MACI, an autologous chondrocyte implantation (ACI) for knee cartilage repair, recorded $164.8 million in revenue in 2023, representing a 25 per cent year-on-year growth. Similarly, Epicel, a therapy for patients with severe burns, generated $31.6 million in revenue in the same year, underscoring the rising demand for autologous cellular therapies in regenerative medicine.

Reimbursement models in the US, EU and Japan

Reimbursement models for cell and gene therapies have evolved significantly in recent years to improve patient access and reduce financial strain on healthcare systems. Given the high cost of such therapies, regulatory authorities and health agencies have adopted innovative payment models to balance affordability with industry sustainability.

In the US, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) have implemented outcomes-based agreements to reimburse companies for therapies only when they achieve clinical efficacy. This has been adopted for products like Zolgensma (for spinal muscular atrophy) and Luxturna (for inherited retinal disease). Pay-for-performance models link payments to treatment outcomes, ensuring that reimbursement only occurs when the therapy delivers measurable benefits to the patient. Medicaid Best Price Exclusion is another mechanism that allows states to negotiate reimbursement terms directly with manufacturers for innovative therapies.

In the EU, reimbursement for cell and gene therapies is managed through Managed Entry Agreements (MEAs). This approach enables payers to mitigate the uncertainty around clinical outcomes. Countries like Germany, Italy, and the UK have used MEAs to allow for costsharing between public health systems and manufacturers. NHS England, for example, has implemented the outcomebased reimbursement for Kymriah (CAR-T therapy) and Zynteglo (gene therapy for beta-thalassemia). These agreements ensure that manufacturers share part of the financial risk if the therapy fails to meet its intended clinical targets.

Japan has taken a progressive approach with its SAKIGAKE Designation, a system similar to the US’s RMAT (Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy) designation. The SAKIGAKE framework provides c