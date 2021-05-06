JBCPL forays into nephrology segment in India with new division called RENOVA

Read Article

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals announced its foray into the area of nephrology with a new dedicated division called ‘RENOVA’.

The new division will focus exclusively on comprehensive renal care ranging from the management of hypertension in chronic kidney disease to end-stage renal disease, informed the company.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) has emerged as a major cause of global morbidity and mortality with the Global Disease Burden report of 2015 labelling it as one of the most common causes of death. There has been a 37.1 per cent rise in mortality over 10 years. In India, the burden of CKD has not been assessed properly, but it is estimated that the prevalence of CKD is 800 patients per million population and the prevalence of end-stage renal disease is 150-200 patients per million population.

“Being one of the leaders in the hypertension segment, we realised that Chronic Kidney Disease is a major issue in the country and the numbers are rising significantly. There are growing cases of hypertension associated with CKD and we believe this initiative will enable us to serve the growing unmet needs of CKD patients,” said Nikhil Chopra, CEO & Whole Time Director, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals.

A company statement informed, “With the introduction of this new division and patient-centric initiatives, JBCPL can help address the medical needs of patients with CKD. The launch of this division will also enable nephrologists and physicians to provide patients with different treatment options and ultimately improve the quality of life in these patients. JBCPL will continue to launch products under this division to achieve its objective of providing holistic support to CKD patients at every stage.”