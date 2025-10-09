ISHRAE Mumbai Chapter to host pharma connect 2025 on October 10

The Indian Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE) Mumbai Chapter will host its flagship national event, Pharma Connect 2025, on Friday, October 10, 2025, at iLeaf Grand Banquets, Palm Beach Galleria Mall, Vashi, Navi Mumbai. Express Pharma is the exclusive media partner for the event.

Themed “Breathing Life into Pharma: Mastering Air Conditioning for a Transformative Future”, the one-day national conclave will bring together regulators, industry leaders, consultants, and facility professionals to explore how HVAC systems are driving compliance, innovation, and sustainability in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

“Pharma Connect is a knowledge-sharing platform that unites HVAC and pharma professionals to align technology, regulation, and sustainability,” said Jayant K. Patekar, President, ISHRAE Mumbai Chapter.

The event will open with the National Anthem and Lamp Lighting Ceremony, followed by a Welcome Address by Jayant K. Patekar and a special keynote by the Commissioner, FDA Maharashtra. Technical sessions and discussions will feature industry experts addressing key topics, including Regulatory Compliance and Deviation Management by Atul Shirgaonkar, Insight Systems Inc.; Advanced Airside Solutions by Nilesh Patil, Zeco Aircon; Next-Gen AHU Technology by Mitul Gandhi, VTS; Chiller Retrofit for Sustainable Pharma Operations by Voltas; Contamination Control Strategy (Rev EU Annex 1) by Kishor Datar, Technolutions Projects; Human Error in Pharma Operations by Narendra Deshpande, Pharma EduVerse; Automation, Data Integrity & 21 CFR Part 11 Compliance by Sandeep Rathi, Sierra Instrumentation & Controls; and Innovative Piping, Insulation & Sorption Technologies by industry experts.

Two panel discussions will be held during the conclave. The first, Pharmaceutical HVAC: Critical Requirements & Challenges, will be moderated by Kishor Datar and will include experts from Alkem Laboratories, Voltas, and CCSI. The second, Charting the Future of Pharma in India, will be moderated by Gautam Baliga and will feature leaders from Lupin, Serum Institute, Spectrum Pharmatech, and Network Techlab.

The event will conclude with an Award Ceremony and Networking Cocktail Session, providing an opportunity for collaboration and industry engagement.

“HVAC is central to product safety, quality, and compliance in pharma manufacturing,” said Mukesh Suthar, President-Elect, ISHRAE Mumbai Chapter. “Pharma Connect 2025 bridges innovation with regulation for a more resilient and efficient pharma ecosystem.”

As India strengthens its global leadership in pharmaceutical manufacturing, Pharma Connect 2025 will reflect ISHRAE’s focus on advancing technical excellence, collaboration, and sustainable HVAC practices in pharma environments.

The event is conceptualised by the Pharma Connect Organising Committee, led by Ravi Shah (Convenor), Roshan Dsouza (Programme Chair), Atit Sharma (Advocacy Chair), and Amey Chaudhari (Membership Chair).