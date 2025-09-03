iPHEX 2025 to highlight India’s role in shaping global health

The 11th edition of iPHEX 2025, organised by Pharmexcil will be held on September 4–5, 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The event will bring together regulators, policymakers, and industry leaders from across the globe, reaffirming India’s position as the “Pharmacy of the World”.

This year’s edition will witness participation of over 700 Indian exporters showcasing their products and services, 500+ overseas delegates representing more than 120 countries, more than 20,000 domestic visitors and 8000+ B2B meetings.

In collaboration with CDSCO, iPHEX 2025 will also organise Global Regulatory Conclave, a knowledge-sharing platform to enhance international regulatory cooperation and promote the global recognition of Indian Pharmacopoeia.

Bhavin Mehta, Vice Chairman, Pharmexcil and Chairman of iPHEX 2025 said, “iPHEX 2025 is more than a trade platform—it is a dialogue on India’s responsibility as the Pharmacy of the World. The 10th edition (2024) of iPHEX had recorded 7,400 meetings. The 11th edition (2025) is set to surpass this benchmark with close to 8400 meetings — reflecting the event’s scale and rising global traction. Through the Global Regulatory Conclaves, we aim to harmonize standards, build global trust in Indian generics, and accelerate access to affordable medicines. This is where India’s regulatory vision meets the world’s healthcare priorities”.

The Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP) will be a key focus at iPHEX 2025, with an emphasis on showcasing its global recognition, efficacy, and cost advantage. “Our focus this year is to champion the Indian Pharmacopoeia and reaffirm its global relevance. Already, 12 countries have recognized and accepted the Indian Pharmacopoeia, and in 2025 our goal is to bring another 10–12 nations on board—further strengthening India’s position as a trusted, accessible, and globally aligned healthcare partner.”, Mehta continued.

At its core, iPHEX 2025 Powers Healthcare and Connects Markets—serving as a convergence platform where India’s pharmaceutical leadership meets the world’s healthcare future.