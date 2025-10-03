IPA announces leadership transition

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) announced a leadership transition, with Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director of Zydus Lifesciences and former Vice President of IPA, assuming the role of President. He succeeds Samir Mehta, Chairman, Torrent Group, who successfully guided the association in advancing its mission.

The IPA leadership team also includes Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director, Glenmark, who has been appointed as Vice President.

A statement from the association informed, “The leadership transition comes at a pivotal moment for the Indian pharmaceutical industry. Recent GST reforms have set the stage for a more affordable and patient-centric healthcare ecosystem. At the same time, India continues to strengthen its position as a hub for specialty medicines, biosimilars, and cutting-edge therapies. The new IPA leadership will build on these strengths to further advance India’s contribution to global healthcare innovation.”

Samir Mehta, Chairman, Torrent Group and Immediate Past President, IPA, said, “It has been a privilege to serve as President of IPA and work alongside an exceptional team of leaders committed to advancing India’s pharmaceutical sector. Together, we strengthened the industry’s voice and reinforced its role in delivering affordable and innovative healthcare solutions globally. I am confident that under the new leadership team, IPA will continue to shape the future of global healthcare.”

Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences and President, IPA, said: “I am honored to take on this role and thank Mr. Samir Mehta for his outstanding stewardship in strengthening IPA’s voice and impact. Building on this foundation, breakthroughs at Zydus, such as India’s first NCE, our foray into MedTech and the global CDMO business, and our advances in vaccines and biologics, inspire my vision to build a strong, self-reliant India.”

Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director, Glenmark, and Vice President, IPA, added: “I am delighted to join the IPA leadership team and contribute to shaping the industry’s next chapter. Our recent global partnership with AbbVie is a strong example of how Indian pharma is moving up the innovation curve, and together we will strengthen India’s leadership in delivering high-quality, affordable, and future-ready healthcare solutions.”

Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General, IPA, said, “The Indian Pharmaceutical Industry has been playing a vital role in advancing the industry’s vision for patient care and access. With the new leadership team, we will continue to build on recent reforms and breakthroughs with a focus on innovation, patient access, and the highest standards of quality in healthcare.”