IoT-driven solutions are poised to revolutionise medication management and drug delivery

Dr Chandrashekhar Himmatrao Patil, Associate Professor, Dr Vishwanth Karad MIT World Peace University, discusses the development of an IoT-enabled pill dispenser designed to enhance medication adherence through biometric authentication and smart connectivity. He shares insights on its potential integration with telemedicine and EHR systems, as well as the future of IoT-driven medication management, in an interview with Lakshmipriya Nair

How was the idea for this IoT-enabled pill dispenser conceived?

It was observed that elderly individuals, including my mother, often struggled with remembering to take their medications and adhering to the prescribed dosing schedule. This can be due to various factors such as age-related cognitive decline, a complex medication regimen, or simply the lack of a proper reminder system, hence this idea.

What are the key technological features that differentiate your device from conventional medication dispensers? How does it reduce medication errors and improve adherence among elderly patients or those with chronic conditions?

This innovative instrument is entirely IoT-based and integrates a sophisticated biometric authentication system. The biometric system adds an extra layer of security, ensuring that medication is dispensed accurately to the intended patient. This eliminates the risk of human error in dosage administration, thereby enhancing adherence, minimising missed doses, and improving overall treatment efficacy.

What were the biggest technical challenges you faced during the development process, and how did you overcome them?

One of the most significant technical challenges we encountered during the development process was enabling seamless multiple-user enrolment. Given the device’s IoT-based framework and biometric authentication system, it was crucial to ensure that multiple users could be registered without compromising security, accuracy, or efficiency.

Do you see this device being integrated into telemedicine platforms or electronic health records (EHRs) in the future?

Yes, the integration of this device with telemedicine platforms and Electronic Health Records (EHRs) holds immense potential for transforming patient care and medication management. As healthcare systems increasingly adopt digital solutions, IoT-enabled medical devices can play a pivotal role in ensuring seamless connectivity between patients, healthcare providers, and caregivers.

As healthcare continues to evolve toward a more connected and patient-centric model, the incorporation of this device into telemedicine and EHR systems will significantly enhance efficiency, accuracy, and overall treatment effectiveness.

Are there any partnerships or collaborations in place to bring this product to market? If yes, what is the expected timeline for commercialisation, and will the device be available for personal use or institutional adoption first?

No. Currently, there are no formal partnerships or collaborations in place for bringing this product to market.

What regulatory approvals or certifications are you looking at for this device to be widely adopted in healthcare facilities?

The device has already been granted a patent, marking a significant milestone in its development and innovation journey.

So, what are the next steps after securing the patent for the device?

We want to raise funds for mass production and sell the product to needy people. We want to go for government funding to mass produce this device and start up with the help of Make in India scheme. We want to sell this product on the basis of ‘no profit no loss’ with the help of Government of India. We will directly sell this product to the customers.

How do you see IoT-driven solutions transforming medication management and drug delivery in the coming years?

IoT-driven solutions are poised to revolutionise medication management and drug delivery, addressing critical challenges such as medication adherence, dosage accuracy, and real-time patient monitoring.

In the coming years, we anticipate a growing demand for such solutions at both individual and institutional levels. In every nuclear family, there will be an increasing need for smart, automated medication management devices, particularly for elderly individuals, patients with chronic conditions, and those requiring long-term care. These devices will provide timely reminders, track medication intake, and integrate seamlessly with telemedicine platforms and Electronic Health Records (EHRs) to enable remote monitoring by healthcare providers.

