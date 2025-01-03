Innovation, partnerships and best practices: Priorities for biopharma in 2025

Innovation must remain at the core of our efforts

India’s biopharma sector, currently valued at over $54 billion, is on a promising trajectory, and projected to reach nearly $63 billion by 2025. To emerge as global leaders, Indian biopharma companies must adopt a multifaceted strategy focused on innovation, scalability, and sustainability.

First and foremost, innovation must remain at the core of our efforts. Investing in cutting-edge research, particularly in biosimilars, novel biologics, and cell and gene therapies, will be crucial. Collaborations with academia, start-ups, and global research organisations can help catalyse breakthroughs in precision medicine and advanced therapies.

Secondly, scalability is crucial. With India having the highest number of US FDA-compliant drug manufacturing facilities outside the US, targeted capital investment in infrastructure will strengthen manufacturing and supply chains to enable the delivery of high-quality, affordable therapies at scale. Integrating advanced technologies such as AI and automation can further enhance operational efficiency, accelerate drug development timelines, and drive cost-effectiveness.

Equally important is sustainability. Embracing green manufacturing practices and embedding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into operations will not only future-proof our businesses but also align with the global emphasis on sustainable healthcare solutions.

Finally, an unwavering focus on talent development is non-negotiable. By nurturing a skilled workforce through specialised training programs and fostering a culture of innovation, Indian biopharma companies can stay ahead of the curve in a highly competitive global market.

In meeting the growing demand for transformative healthcare solutions and addressing pressing challenges, India’s biopharma sector can solidify its position as a global leader.

India has established itself as a significant player in the low-cost vaccine supply globally in the biopharma sector. Serum Institute of India (SII) is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer. India is the largest vaccine producer in the world and accounts for 60 per cent of the global vaccine production.

However, there are very few biopharma players who have made a mark globally with respect to biosimilars. Biocon has established itself as a leading biopharma player from India with a significant prese