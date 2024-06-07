Innominds and SCIINV Biosciences launch AI tool to fight antibiotic resistance

AMRx diagnostic tool targets antimicrobial resistance without traditional cultures

Innominds has partnered with SCIINV Biosciences to introduce AMRx, an AI-driven digital diagnostic tool aimed at addressing antimicrobial resistance (AMR). This new technology eliminates the need for traditional culture methods in diagnosing and treating antibiotic-resistant infections.

AMR has been identified by the World Health Organisation as one of the top ten global health threats. In 2019, AMR caused an estimated 1.2 million deaths worldwide, and by 2050, fatalities could rise to 10 million annually. Every 45 seconds, someone dies from an antibiotic-resistant infection.

AMRx, developed jointly by Innominds and SCIINV Biosciences, utilises artificial intelligence and machine learning to predict urinary tract infections (UTIs) and determine antibiotic resistance patterns based on patient clinical history. This patented technology represents a significant advance in combating AMR.

According to the statement released, AMRx offers several benefits over traditional culture methods. It leverages patient clinical history to predict UTIs, identify causative organisms, and determine antibiotic resistance patterns without the need for traditional cultures. By reducing unnecessary clinical investigations, AMRx saves time and resources, making it particularly useful in resource-limited settings. It can also serve as a clinical decision support tool, aiding healthcare professionals in making appropriate antibiotic prescriptions, thus improving treatment accuracy and effectiveness. Additionally, it ensures early diagnosis and treatment of infections, enhancing patient outcomes and reducing the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.