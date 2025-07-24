Express Pharma

Indoco’s Goa Plant II gets EU GMP Compliance-certified

The facility, located in Verna Industrial Estate, manufactures sterile drug products

Indoco Remedies announced that the Company has received Certificate for EU Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Compliance from the European Health Authorities for its sterile drug product manufacturing facility, Goa Plant II located at L32, 33 and 34, Verna Industrial Estate, South Goa-403722.

The EU GMP certification issued by the European Health Authorities confirms that the site complies with the Good Manufacturing Practice requirements. 

 

