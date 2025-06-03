TDB backs Nitika Pharmaceutical Specialties for domestic production of complex excipients

The Technology Development Board (TDB), operating under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, has extended financial support to Nitika Pharmaceutical Specialties, based in Nagpur, for a project titled “Manufacture of Complex Excipients.” The initiative is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and reduce dependency on imports.

Excipients, although pharmacologically inactive, are essential to drug formulation in terms of functionality, stability, and delivery. The growing complexity of generics, biopharmaceuticals, and novel delivery systems has increased global demand for high-precision excipients. Despite India’s strong pharmaceutical manufacturing base, a significant portion of these advanced excipients continues to be imported from countries including the United States, China, and France.

Nitika Pharmaceutical Specialties plans to set up a commercial-scale manufacturing facility to produce 14 complex excipients for advanced pharmaceutical applications. These excipients will be developed following the Quality by Design (QbD) framework, with attention to parameters such as surface area, particle size, and stability to meet international requirements.

Established in 1991 and incorporated as a private limited company in 2011, Nitika is a global supplier of fine chemicals and specialty excipients. The company operates a DSIR-recognised in-house R&D facility and exports to over 90 countries.

This project aligns with the Government of India’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for pharmaceuticals, under which Nitika has been selected as a beneficiary in Group C – MSME (Pharmaceuticals).

Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB, stated, “India’s pharmaceutical strength must be matched with domestic resilience in critical inputs like excipients. TDB is pleased to support Nitika’s forward-looking project that strengthens India’s position not just as a pharmacy of the world, but also as a maker of world-class excipients. This initiative will boost both Atmanirbhar Bharat and India’s capacity to support global health.”

The leadership of Nitika Pharmaceutical Specialties added, “This support from TDB reinforces our commitment to building world-class excipient solutions in India. With advanced infrastructure and a science-led approach, we aim to reduce our country’s dependency on imported excipients and emerge as a global leader in pharmaceutical ingredients developed and manufactured domestically.”