India’s pharma and healthcare funding declines in August 2025

The India’s pharmaceutical and healthcare funding witnessed a sharp decline in August 2025, with total capital raised amounting to just $47 million across seven deals, according to the Tracxn’s Express Pharma & Healthcare Funding Snapshot – August 2025.

This marks an 82.83% drop from July 2025’s $274 million, and an 82.26% decrease compared to August 2024.

Private equity (PE) investors led the funding landscape in August, contributing 76.5% of the total capital deployed. Early-stage investments accounted for 21.3%, while seed-stage funding comprised just 2.2%, indicating a cautious sentiment across the investment spectrum.

The month’s largest funding round was raised by Aragen, which secured $36 million. Other notable deals included Eyestem with $10 million, Aethermt with $0.5 million, QRL Bioscience with $0.3 million, and Cureous, which closed a $0.2 million round.

On the venture capital front, Anthill Ventures participated in two rounds involving Cureous and Aethermt. Gujarat Venture Finance Ltd invested in QRL Bioscience, while Inflection Point Ventures also backed Cureous during the month.

The August figures reflect a significant funding slowdown in the sector, both month-on-month and year-on-year. Private Equity funding dominated the month’s investments, capturing over 76% of the total capital.