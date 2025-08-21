Indian immunologicals pledges 5 lakh anti-rabies vaccine doses under CSR initiative

Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), the world’s largest manufacturer of rabies vaccines and a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), has announced a pledge of 5 lakh doses of veterinary anti-rabies vaccines under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. The initiative will support the vaccination of free roaming dogs across the country as part of the “One Health” mission, which recognises the link between animal health, human health and community well-being.

IIL contributes to India’s self-sufficiency in vaccines through its combined animal and human vaccine portfolio. The company has developed several vaccines for zoonotic diseases, including rabies. It is the largest producer of both human and animal anti-rabies vaccines in the country, holding a 70 per cent market share in the animal anti-rabies trade market and 41 per cent in the human anti-rabies trade market.

The company was the first in India to produce a Vero cell based anti-rabies vaccine for use in humans. IIL supplies the domestic market and also exports vaccines to 50 countries, with a focus on developing nations. Through its distribution networks, the company ensures availability and accessibility of vaccines across India.

Elaborating on the CSR initiative, Dr K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals Ltd, said: “It is important to create awareness among the general public about avoiding human-animal conflict for peaceful coexistence. Systematic vaccination of all dogs whether it be free roaming or a pet is necessary for comprehensive control of rabies. Several countries have eliminated rabies through a multi-pronged approach.”

IIL supports rabies control in India through multiple CSR activities. The company sponsors the “Rabies Free Thiruvananthapuram” project in Kerala, provides 1 lakh doses of free rabies vaccines annually on World Zoonosis Day and World Rabies Day, and runs the “Fearless Against Rabies” social media campaign to raise awareness that rabies is 100 per cent preventable with proper vaccination.