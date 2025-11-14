India to host CPHI & PMEC India 2025 from 25–27 November at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida

Organised by Informa Markets in India, the 18th edition of CPHI & PMEC India 2025 is scheduled from 25 to 27 November 2025 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi NCR. The event, referred to as the ‘Heart of Pharma’ in India, will bring together over 2,000 exhibitors and more than 50,000 industry professionals, buyers and investors from over 120 countries. The 2025 edition will present the complete pharmaceutical value chain, including formulations, APIs, excipients, fine chemicals, packaging, machinery, laboratory and analytical equipment, cleanroom technology and contract services. The platform will host business networking, B2B matchmaking and market insights.

Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, “The Indian pharmaceutical industry has evolved into one of the most dynamic and innovation-driven sectors globally, recognized for its world-class capability in producing affordable generics and life-saving vaccines. The sector continues to play a pivotal role in driving economic growth and global healthcare accessibility, by contributing around 1.72% to the national GDP. With the Union Budget 2025–26 proposing an allocation of over ₹5,268 crore to the Department of Pharmaceuticals, marking a nearly 29% increase from the previous year, the government’s continued focus on strengthening R&D, infrastructure and capacity building further reinforces India’s vision of becoming a global hub for pharmaceutical innovation. Against this backdrop, CPHI & PMEC India 2025 serves as an ideal platform for strengthening collaboration, knowledge exchange and strategic partnerships that will shape the future of India’s pharmaceutical landscape.”

India’s pharmaceutical industry is projected to reach a total market size of USD 130 billion by 2030 and USD 450 billion by 2047. The 2025 edition will focus on themes such as API self-reliance, sustainability, digitalisation and exports. The event will present solutions in clean manufacturing, ESG compliance and Pharma 4.0 technologies. Visitors will see product launches and technology developments related to sustainable and high-value pharmaceutical manufacturing.

CPHI & PMEC India 2025 will host international exhibitors from China, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and South Korea. The event will also include the Pharma Leaders Roundtable, Women in Pharma Roundtable, CPHI Pharma Awards and the Pharma Connect Congress. These activities will present platforms for policy dialogues, leadership discussions and industry-focused conversations.

The three-day event will include conferences and leadership dialogues to support strategic discussions and insights for the pharmaceutical sector. Sessions will explore business sustainability in a changing geopolitical environment, innovation and manufacturing for transformative and affordable medicines, and patient centricity beyond GMP compliance. Panels will discuss pathways to meet sustainability goals and the integration of green design principles in pharmaceutical packaging and logistics to reduce carbon footprint.

The event will feature exhibitors including Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Hetero Labs Limited, Oceanic Pharmachem, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Morepen Laboratories, MSN Laboratories, Capsugel Healthcare, Biocon and Jubilant Ingrevia. Machinery exhibitors at PMEC India will include ACG Pam Pharma Technologies, Cadmach Machinery, Ace Technologies & Packaging Systems, Parle Global Technologies, Klenzaids Contamination Controls, Gansons, Elmach Packages (India), Shimadzu India and Snowbell Machines.

Support will come from industry associations including Pharmexcil, the International Pharmaceutical Excipients Council (IPEC) India, the Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association of India (BDMAI), the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), the Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs (FOPE) and the Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA). Regulatory authorities and policymakers will also participate.

With its global reach, wide exhibit profile and focus on innovation, CPHI & PMEC India 2025 continues to support India’s position in the global pharmaceutical sector and contribute to partnerships and growth for the industry.