Indegene collaborates with Microsoft to promote use of GenAI in global life sciences companies

Indegene announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft to empower global life sciences companies to scale up the adoption of purpose-built, enterprise-grade Generative AI services, thereby driving faster innovation at scale.

Indegene and Microsoft have aimed to develop resources in highly specialised and skilled medical and technology tools to co-innovate generative AI services and workflows across commercial, medical, regulatory, and clinical functions.

Some of the key use cases the strategic collaboration focuses on in the first phase, include:

Content Super App: Using Azure OpenAI Service, the modular content value chain simplifies content creation and tagging for life sciences companies. This integrated approach offers a holistic view of the content value chain, enabling greater velocity, personalized content, and adoption of new conversation form factors. It also streamlines creative and video transformation while effectively engaging healthcare professionals (HCPs), patients and payers

Future-ready medical content value chain: Generative AI capabilities are revolutionising the medical content value chain. From sourcing content from relevant literature articles to authoring core documents such as Clinical Study Reports (CSRs) and Protocols, Indegene’s solutions accelerate authoring processes and help ensure compliance across clinical and regulatory domains

Data management and analytics for clinical trials: Using Microsoft Fabric, Indegene’s solutions enhance the process of data ingestion and refinement, facilitate effortless reporting, and guarantee governance. This leads to proficient analytics, adherence to compliance, and nimbleness in business operations. It revolutionizes the way sales users work and provides a competitive advantage in the marketplace

To develop a future-ready workforce, Indegene has also instituted the ‘GenAI @ Work’ initiative, where all its 5,000+ employees will be trained on various facets of GenAI to enhance automation and productivity, allowing its employees to focus on higher-value tasks. As part of this initiative, Indegene has deployed Microsoft Copilot in several of its core business processes and has already started seeing significant productivity improvements.