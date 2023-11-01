ImmunoACT to lead journey of indigenous CAR-T cell therapy in India but market access a hurdle: GlobalData

Immunoadoptive Cell Therapy (ImmunoACT)’s NexCAR19 (actalycabtagene autoleucel) chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy was approved in October by the Central Drug Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) of India for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B-cell lymphomas and leukemia. With the approval, ImmunoACT is set to lead the journey of indigenous CAR-T cell therapy in the country, but the drug is expected to face market access challenges in India, says GlobalData.

The approval was based on the results of a multicenter Phase I/II pivotal trial conducted in India on 60 subjects with r/r B-cell lymphomas and leukemia. NexCAR19, used as second-line therapy, showed a 70 per cent overall response rate and a significant delay in cancer progression, with manageable toxicity.

The current marketed CAR-T cell therapies approved for B-cell lymphomas are Kymriah by Novartis; Yescarta and Tecartus from Gilead; and Breyanzi by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. However, none of the approved CAR-T therapies are available in India. The current treatment regime for B-cell lymphomas in India is largely dependent on the CD20 monoclonal antibody– rituximab in combination with other chemotherapeutic agents. NexCAR19 is the first CAR-T cell therapy approved in India.