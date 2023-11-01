Venus gets FICCI Healthcare Award 2023 for ‘Organ-on-a-Chip’ research model

Venus has won the FICCI Healthcare Award 2023 in the “Excellence in Patient Safety and Care” category. The award recognises Venus’s ‘Organ-on-a-Chip’ research model, showcased at the Venus Medicine Research Centre (VMRC), the organisation’s R&D wing.

A company statement informed that VMRC’s ‘Organ-on-a-Chip’ model replicates human organ functionality, granting researchers precision in their studies and stated, “It elevates the fidelity of drug efficacy tests and offers a truer reflection of a medication’s interaction with human tissue, thereby enhancing drug safety profiles prior to clinical trial phases and subsequent patient availability. This model is poised to revolutionise drug development by reducing animal testing reliance, accelerating the drug approval pipeline, and tailoring patient-specific therapeutic strategies.”