IIT Delhi launches executive programme for industry 5.0 to equip professionals for future-ready roles

India’s healthcare sector is on a rapid growth trajectory, driven by increasing demand for quality care. Considering this, educational institutions are stepping up to design specialised programmes that equip professionals with these vital competencies.

IIT Delhi’s Executive Programme in Healthcare for Industry 5.0 by the Continuing Education Programme (CEP) aims to help professionals navigate the dynamic healthcare landscape by integrating advanced technological skills with strategic insights, preparing them to lead and innovate in a rapidly evolving sector.

The Executive Programme in Healthcare for Industry 5.0, offered by CEP, IIT Delhi, is designed in collaboration with Jaro Education to equip participants with the expertise needed to lead innovation and drive meaningful change in healthcare delivery.

Currently in its second batch, the programme features live, interactive lectures delivered by IIT Delhi’s esteemed faculty, providing participants with an opportunity to gain actionable knowledge and navigate the complexities of the evolving healthcare landscape.

Key programme features include:

Certificate of successful completion:

Flexible online classes

Live interactive sessions

Campus immersion

Holistic curriculum

Case studies driven learning

Peer-to-peer networking opportunities

Industry-led pedagogy

Curriculum designed for Industry 5.0 healthcare professionals

Designed to help participants understand the core principles and technologies of Industry 5.0, the programme identifies key applications in healthcare, explores practical implementation strategies, and develops insights into shaping the future of healthcare delivery. For this, the curriculum covers a comprehensive range of topics including Human Physiology and Healthcare Fundamentals (such as Human Biomechanics and Space Biomechanics), Operations Management in Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Drug Delivery, Big Data Analytics in Healthcare, Industry 4.0 foundations, Industry 5.0 applications specific to healthcare, Corporate Responsibility, Risk Management, Regulatory Approvals, and culminates in a Capstone Project that synthesises learning through practical application.

In addition to theoretical knowledge, the programme offers participants hands-on exposure to cutting-edge manufacturing and testing facilities. These include advanced Additive Manufacturing setups such as Biofabrication Facilities, PCB Manufacturing capabilities featuring Electronic Circuit and PCB Fabrication, along with a 30-Circuit Printer. The state-of-the-art Medical Cobotics Center further provides practical insights into robotic applications in healthcare.

Eligibility and assessment criteria

Bachelor’s degree in Science, Engineering, or Medical fields (MBBS, Pharmacy, Nursing, BDS, or equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks or 5.0 CGPA

Screening and selection conducted by IIT Delhi

Minimum 70 per cent attendance required for successful completion

Key programme details

Programme fee: INR 1,30,000 + GST

Duration: 6 Months

Delivery: Live online sessions