Miltenyi Biotec and BIRAC partner to build cell and gene therapy capacity in India

Miltenyi Biotec India and the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to collaborate on advancing India’s capabilities in Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT). The agreement was formalised at the BIO International Convention 2025, held in Boston.

The LOI sets out a joint framework to address India’s unmet medical needs through localised development of CGT, capacity building, and clinical research. The initiative focuses on enabling infrastructure for personalised CGT treatments and promoting translational research.

As part of the event, Miltenyi Biotec India participated in the ceremonial inauguration of the India Pavilion alongside senior officials from BIRAC and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT). The ribbon-cutting marked India’s presence at the global convention and its growing role in biotechnology.

The collaboration includes the development of structured training and capacity-building programmes to upskill clinicians, technicians, and researchers in CGT manufacturing, analytics, and quality control. It also aims to expand academic and multi-centre research on next-generation therapies for malignancies, autoimmune disorders, and rare diseases.

Another key component is the establishment of Point-of-Care CAR-T centres across India using Miltenyi Biotec’s CliniMACS Prodigy platform. This system facilitates decentralised, automated manufacturing, offering a scalable model to improve CGT access.

The partnership will also focus on supporting Indian start-ups through mentoring and funding to promote domestic innovation in targeted cell therapies. These efforts are aligned with India’s Make in India initiative, aiming to strengthen local production of CGT components and build national Centres of Excellence.

Priya Kapoor-Hingorani, Managing Director of Miltenyi Biotec India, said, “The potential of India draws us. Our partnership with BIRAC focuses on updating and upskilling scientists to strengthen the country’s scientific capabilities and infrastructure. Together, we’re exploring how to address current unmet needs in medical science, particularly in areas like autoimmune and rare diseases by enhancing access through innovative mechanisms such as point-of-care CAR-T and graft engineering.”

Dr Jitendra Kumar, Managing Director of BIRAC, added, “The government is signing this Letter of Intent with a multinational company renowned for its expertise in cell and gene therapy. India aspires to become a global leader in this space and achieving that goal requires a strong foundation of skilled manpower. Miltenyi has committed to supporting this vision by contributing to training and capacity building.”

This collaboration represents a step toward building a sustainable CGT ecosystem in India, combining international expertise and public-sector support to create new opportunities in advanced therapeutics and innovation.