Boehringer Ingelheim launches single-dose poultry vaccine in India covering three major diseases

Boehringer Ingelheim has launched a single-dose poultry vaccine in India, offering protection against three major avian diseases: Bursal disease, Newcastle disease, and Marek’s disease. The vaccine is intended to provide early and long-lasting immunity with one-time administration at the hatchery.

The vaccine has been developed to address challenges frequently encountered by Indian poultry farmers, such as the need for multiple field vaccinations and the associated labour, cost, and handling stress on birds. It is suitable for use across different poultry categories, including broilers, layers, and breeders. The vaccine can be administered either in ovo or via subcutaneous injection at the hatchery.

Dr Vinod Gopal, Country Head – Animal Health at Boehringer Ingelheim India, said, “We understand the pressure Indian poultry farmers face—from disease control to operational efficiency. This vaccine reflects our commitment to bringing science-led, farmer-focused innovations to the market. By combining protection into a single dose, we are helping farmers enhance productivity, improve bird welfare, and build more resilient operations.”

Dr K. S. Prajapati, Former Head of the Department of Veterinary Pathology at the College of Veterinary Science, Anand Agricultural University, highlighted the practical relevance of the new vaccine. He stated, “Farmers need solutions that are both effective and practical. The evolving disease landscape demands smarter protection strategies. A vaccine that offers early, combined immunity against three major diseases is a valuable tool that helps farmers secure their flocks and reduce reliance on antibiotics.”

The launch marks another addition to Boehringer Ingelheim’s portfolio in the Indian animal health sector, with a continued focus on developing solutions aligned with local agricultural needs.