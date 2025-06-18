Madhavbaug partners with Ministry of Ayush to promote yoga for cardiac and diabetes prevention ahead of IDY 2025

India continues to report a rising incidence of lifestyle-related illnesses, including diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease. In response, Madhavbaug, an Ayurveda-based cardiac care provider, has collaborated with the Ministry of Ayush to promote preventive healthcare through yoga. This partnership forms part of the Ministry’s broader outreach under the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY 2025), scheduled for 21 June 2025.

Madhavbaug is supporting state-wide efforts led by the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Mumbai, and is aligning with the Ministry’s 10 signature events such as Yoga Sangam, Yoga Unplugged, and Hatha Yoga. Through these, Madhavbaug will organise a series of yoga awareness and wellness camps across Maharashtra. The camps will focus on community outreach and cater to high-risk groups by offering structured yoga sessions through its centres.

On 12 June 2025, Madhavbaug Khopoli Hospital conducted a yoga session for 100 cardiac patients. The event was held in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush and was attended by Dr Rohit Sane, Director of the hospital. The programme aimed to introduce holistic health practices to patients living with heart conditions, integrating yoga and Ayurveda into their care.

“For over a decade, Madhavbaug has championed yoga not just as a tradition, but as a clinically supported intervention for cardiac health. We are proud to align with the Ministry to take this message to every corner of Maharashtra,” said Dr Rohit Sane, CEO & MD, Madhavbaug.

India currently has the world’s highest burden of diabetic patients, with more than 77 million individuals affected. Cardiovascular diseases account for one in four deaths in the country. The Ministry of Ayush and Madhavbaug aim to shift the national conversation from treatment to prevention by embedding yoga into mainstream preventive healthcare.

Citizens can participate in upcoming events through the Ministry’s official yoga portal: https://yoga.ayush.gov.in/yoga-sangam.