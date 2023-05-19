ICRI collaborates with SAS

This alliance aims to equip students with professional knowledge to inculcate industry readiness

ICRI, institute in India offering new-age programs, announced its new alliance with SAS to provide joint training certification for Clinical Research and Healthcare professionals. It is a joint program provided by ICRI and SAS, which allows clinical research professionals to increase their employability. ICRI is the first institute to run these allied health courses in collaboration with hospitals. SAS is a strong pharmaceutical industry presence and is widely used in clinical research for data analysis and reporting. This alliance aims to equip students with professional knowledge to inculcate industry readiness.

SAS eLearning is a set of teaching and learning tools designed to enhance a user’s learning experience. It includes self-explanatory audio-video tutorials, assessments, course notes, a certification prep guide & more.SAS has been the industry standard for data management and analytics of large volumes of data. It’s a very flexible platform that provides users with various means to manage, analyse, process, and report on data.

Commenting on the alliance, Kanishk Dugal, COO, ICRI said, ” We are pleased with our collaboration with an industry leader like SAS. Practical exposure and job training with up-to-date technology will enhance the learning experience of our students. It will shape and prepare them for their jobs during the learning period. We are dedicated to nurturing our students with the environment and training that helps in enriching the students with the knowledge and right skills.”