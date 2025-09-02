IASST and IIT Guwahati develop novel organoselenium compound to combat triple-negative breast cancer

The Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) and Department of Chemistry at IIT Guwahati have developed a newly designed organoselenium compound that shows significant potential in reducing the invasiveness of aggressive triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) cells.

The research was jointly led by Dr. Asis Bala, at the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), GoI, and Dr. Krishna P. Bhabak, Department of Chemistry at IIT Guwahati.

The team synthesised it via nucleophilic substitution of benzylic halides with Na₂Se₂ and NaHSe, obtained by reducing elemental selenium with sodium borohydride under an inert atmosphere.

This newly synthesized nitro-substituted organoselenium compound, called diselenide 7, was found to reduce the invasiveness of aggressive triple-negative breast cancer cells by modulating various signaling pathways. In Swiss albino mice with breast adenocarcinoma, it significantly decreased tumour volume and reduced angiogenesis and metastasis, extending the animals’ lifespan.

Investigations revealed that the compound exerts its anticancer effect by targeting multiple survival mechanisms within cancer cells. This treatment blocks two important pathways, Akt/mTOR and ERK, that help cancer cells grow and are critical for uncontrolled cell growth. It also creates reactive oxygen species (ROS) and reduces inflammation, which can damage DNA and harm the cancer cells, leading to cell death

This study highlights the role of nitro-substituted organoselenium compounds as multitargeting anticancer agents, supporting their development for effective cancer treatment.