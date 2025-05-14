Accretion Pharmaceuticals’ IPO opens for subscription, price band set at ₹96-101 per share

Accretion Pharmaceuticals’ Initial Public Offering (IPO) opens for subscription, May 14, 2025, marking a significant milestone for the Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical company. The IPO, priced between ₹96 to ₹101 per equity share, will remain open until May 16, 2025, with the company seeking to raise ₹29.75 crore through the issuance of 29.46 lakh fresh shares with a face value of ₹10 each.

Prior to its IPO launch, Accretion Pharmaceuticals on May 13, secured ₹2.13 crore in anchor funding through the sale of 2,11,200 Lakh equity shares from two institutional investors, namely Pink Oak Global Fund and Vikasa India EIF I Fund at ₹101 per share.

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO Details IPO Open Date: May 14, 2025 IPO Close Date: May 16, 2025 Face Value: ₹10 Per Equity Share IPO Price Band: ₹96 to ₹101 Per Share Issue Size: Approx ₹29.75 Crores Fresh Issue: Approx ₹29.75 Crores Issue Type: Book Built Issue IPO Listing: NSE SME Retail Quota: Not more than 35 per cent QIB Quota: Not more than 50 per cent NII Quota: Not more than 15 per cent

The IPO is being conducted through a book-building process and is proposed to be listed on the NSE SME platform. Jawa Capital Services is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Kfin Technologies is acting as the registrar. Gretex Share Broking has been appointed as the market maker for the IPO.

The company has outlined clear utilisation plans for the net proceeds, with ₹2.69 crore will be allocated for capital expenditure towards new machinery and equipment, ₹4.65 crore earmarked for upgrading its existing manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, and ₹99.17 lakh designated for repayment of outstanding borrowings. A significant portion of ₹14.68 crore will be utilised for working capital requirements, while the balance will be used for general corporate purposes.

The company has reported ₹35.66 crore in revenue and ₹5.23 crore in profit after tax for the first nine months of FY2025 ending December 2024, showing improvement from ₹33.66 crore revenue and ₹3.87 crore profit in FY2024.