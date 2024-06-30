How quick medicine delivery is taking prominence in changing Pharma Logistics

Pharma companies are depending more on external suppliers to manage lean supply chains that can deliver products much faster and with efficiency over long distances. Logistics providers have to meet these requirements, providing a global network for reliable local delivery while abiding by the regulations of each country.

For Rita, 28, uploading prescriptions on an App to order medicines for her elderly parents has become a monthly affair. Nowadays, this has become a common picture where people make payments online and get medicines for blood pressure, diabetes and so on delivered to their homes. Even a couple of years ago, people had to leg it up to their local pharmacy to buy medicines. But this scenario has undergone a sea change, especially after the pandemic. People prefer this system not only because it saves time and is more convenient, but comes with attractive offers, too!

The healthcare research landscape is continuously changing to enhance treatment methods and patient outcomes. The industry—from pharmaceuticals to cosmeceuticals, health foods and so on—is also witnessing many innovations in the product delivery field. Experts working on drug delivery are trying to improve the system so that delivery systems are more controlled and targeted for optimising the potential of new therapeutic modes while overcoming the risks and side effects linked to them.

Last-mile pharma delivery

A product’s journey from the final transportation hub to the end consumer can be the most intricate in the entire delivery chain. Ensuring optimum temperature and humidity conditions is essential for preserving the quality and integrity of these sensitive items and saving the life of a patient. Passive temperature-controlled solutions are now the solution of choice for organisations to achieve consistent temperatures.

A recent report by Future Market Insights reveals that the pharmaceutical drug delivery ecosystem across the world has witnessed huge growth over the past few years. Because of this, key suppliers are teaming up to meet the increased demand for pharmaceutical drug delivery. According to a report by Research and Markets, the Indian e-pharmacy market was worth INR 25.5 billion in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.2 per cent between 2022 and 2027 when it is expected to reach INR 89.47 billion.

As demand grows, new technologies can speed up the growth of the worldwide pharmaceutical medication delivery industry in the coming years. An indication of this growing demand was given by the International Diabetes Federation which said that, with the world population of elderly people rising, in 2021, the number of people aged between 20 and 79 living with diabetes was nearly 537 million; and this figure is likely to cross 643 million by 2030 and, by 2045, may touch 783 million.

Digitalisation in cold-chain

Digitisation in cold chain operations is vital for managing the pharma market’s volatility and today’s fast-paced, connected world. Data has become a critical tool for logistics players, manufacturers, governments and NGOs to improve their capabilities and comply with regulatory standards to ensure product quality and safety. Digitisation, blended with smart packaging, is becoming increasingly vital for pharma logistics partners to achieve supply chain fulfilment.

Last-mile deliveries, especially local ones, demand packaging solutions that balance thermal protection, durability and sustainability that are best for smaller consignments. A noteworthy example of this is a specially engineered container designed to cater to the increasing trend in specific shipment types, such as direct-to-patient deliveries, sample shipments and clinical trials. Despite its compact shape and negligible weight, this container can be handled with ease by only a couple of persons.

It is perfectly suited for the transportation of pharmaceuticals, life science materials and biotech products that require internal temperatures ranging from -60°C to +20°C. Additionally, such a container is a passive, reusable solution that offers thermal insulation without the need for external power or human intervention during transit, symbolising innovation in meeting the unique demands of last-mile pharmaceutical delivery.

Newer delivery systems

Companies across the world are coming up with new delivery methods. For instance, in China, a logistics company has adopted a unique measure to revolutionise the healthcare industry by adding express delivery services with hospital systems. Patients can now use self-service terminals at Guang’anmen Hospital (GAMH) to order doorstep delivery of their prescribed medication, with delivery information linked to their medical insurance cards. Over 50 per cent of patients at GAMH have chosen such an express delivery service.

In India, the Union Health Ministry is inducting drones at central government hospitals for delivering medical supplies. As many as 25 facilities are being prepared for drone deliveries so that emergency and necessary medical supplies that often get delayed or hampered by poor transportation networks and traffic conditions can be delivered timely. At present, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS-Rishikesh) have carried out successful trials of the drone delivery system.

The shift of pharma companies and pharmacies towards quick and efficient medicine delivery has become a transformative force in the healthcare industry. The growing trend from traditional pharmacy visits to the convenience of online ordering reflects not only a change in consumer behaviour but also a response to the global demand for streamlined healthcare services. As the pharmaceutical drug delivery ecosystem experiences significant growth, collaborations and innovations among key suppliers are essential to meet the escalating demands. This will not only streamline the delivery process but also prioritise patient needs by ensuring timely access to vital medication. By proactively adapting to these changes, Pharma companies and logistics providers can ensure they remain competitive and contribute to a more efficient and accessible healthcare ecosystem.