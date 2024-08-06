How deep tech is transforming drug discovery, manufacturing, and distribution

The pharma industry is experiencing a transformative shift with the infusion of advanced technologies into its core operations. From drug discovery to clinical trials, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing, groundbreaking technologies such as generative AI, quantum computing, gene editing, nanotechnology, and blockchain are revolutionising the way pharma companies operate. We discuss the profound impact of deep tech on various aspects of the pharma sector, highlighting its potential to enhance efficiency, innovation, and patient care.

Drug discovery and development

The infusion of advanced technologies is penetrating the core of pharma operations and revolutionising drug discovery, clinical trials, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing. Groundbreaking technologies like generative AI and quantum computing are taking centre stage as they expedite the drug discovery and development trajectory by predicting drug interactions with specific protein targets and optimising molecules for chemical reactions like protein folding. Gene editing technologies such as CRISPR help edit genes by precisely cutting DNA and harnessing natural DNA to modify the gene in the desired manner. Soon, CRISPR might make it possible to correct mutations at precise locations in the human genome to treat genetic causes of disease. Nanotechnology is also being employed to enhance drug delivery precision for effective targeted therapies, while high-throughput screening of large compound libraries aids in the identification of molecules for personalised treatments.

Clinical trials and approvals

The trials and approvals process integrates in-silico experiments, which involve computer-based simulations and modelling, revolutionising the pharma sector by accelerating drug discovery and development processes. These experiments enable virtual screening of drug candidates, predicting their efficacy and toxicity, thus reducing the need for extensive in vitro and in vivo trials. This approach helps in identifying potential issues early, optimising clinical trial designs, and expediting regulatory approvals by providing robust data on drug interactions and safety profiles. Additionally, blockchain technology enhances the credibility of trial results and expedites the regulatory approval process by facilitating the transparent sharing of trial data.

Manufacturing and packaging

Deep Tech is revolutionising the manufacturing and packaging sectors by introducing innovative materials and advanced technologies. In manufacturing, smart technologies like IoT sensors for quality control are being utilised to provide real-time data, optimising pharma production processes. These sensors monitor various parameters such as temperature, humidity, and machinery performance, ensuring consistent product quality and reducing waste. Additionally, the data collected facilitates predictive maintenance, minimising downtime and improving overall operational efficiency. In packaging, new advanced materials are being introduced such as Nano silver coatings that possess antimicrobial properties, which help to effectively reduce the risk of contamination. Additionally, they enhance the barrier properties of packaging, prolonging shelf life by preventing oxidation and microbial growth whilst also reducing package weight and improving durability. Furthermore, AI and ML models can optimise the production process by optimising resource allocation, enhancing efficiency, and reducing costs.

Warehousing and distribution

Within warehousing and distribution, IoT sensors play a crucial role in ensuring the integrity of climate-sensitive drugs through precise climate control. These sensors continuously monitor and regulate environmental conditions such as temperature, humidity, and light exposure, preventing degradation of drugs. Furthermore, storage optimisation is achieved through AI-based automated systems that manage inventory with high efficiency, reducing human error and ensuring quick, accurate retrieval of drugs and equipment. Additionally, through blockchain, we can create an immutable ledger for all stock items that enables easy tracking, reducing wastage due to stock expiry. Marketing and fulfilment Deep tech’s influence extends to marketing as AI/ML models can be used to predict demand accurately by identifying key market trends and thus optimise distribution strategies for companies. Advanced verification methods, including QR code scanning and blockchain-based applications, ensure secure and reliable drug authentication, enhancing trust and transparency in the pharma supply chain. Furthermore, drones can play a crucial role in the delivery of medical equipment, especially during emergencies, ensuring timely and efficient fulfilment. Equipped with advanced GPS and real-time tracking systems, drones enhance the reliability and precision of pharma logistics, ensuring critical medical supplies reach patients quickly and safely.

Industry adoption and future outlook

Industry leaders, including Johnson & Johnson, AmerisourceBergen, Pfizer, Cipla, and others, stand as torch-bearers in embracing these transformative technologies. For instance, Johnson & Johnson is leveraging Deep Tech to transform healthcare by using AI for early disease detection, drug discovery, and surgical efficiency. AI algorithms are helping them diagnose diseases like pulmonary hypertension and cardiac amyloidosis earlier and more accurately. Furthermore, the company is using AI in drug discovery to accelerate the development of targeted treatments by analysing vast datasets to identify genetic mutations. This collective adoption underscores deep tech’s pivotal role in propelling the pharma industry toward heightened efficiency, innovation, and ultimately, enhanced patient care. The adoption of deep tech in the pharma industry is paving the way for unprecedented advancements in drug discovery, manufacturing, and distribution. Industry leaders such as Johnson & Johnson, AmerisourceBergen, Pfizer, and Cipla are embracing these transformative technologies to enhance healthcare outcomes. By leveraging AI for early disease detection, drug discovery, and surgical efficiency, these companies exemplify the potential of deep tech to drive innovation, improve efficiency, and ultimately enhance patient care. The continued integration of advanced technologies into pharma operations promises a future of heightened efficiency, innovation, and better health outcomes for patients worldwide.