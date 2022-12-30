Cipla and Ethris partner to develop mRNA-based therapies

Cipla yesterday announced that its wholly-owned UK subsidiary, Cipla EU, has signed definitive agreements for equity investment of EUR 15 million in Ethris GmbH, a global leader in delivering mRNAs directly to the respiratory system, including administration by inhalation.

In a statement released yesterday, Cipla said that the investment will facilitate a long-term strategic partnership between the two companies for the development of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based therapies and fast-track Cipla’s participation in the mRNA space, enabling it to provide access to cutting- edge solutions developed by Ethris for the developing countries.

A collaboration agreement is signed concurrently with the definitive agreement, which paves a path to market Ethris’s innovative portfolio in Cipla’s key emerging markets, the statement added.

It further mentioned that the transaction is expected to get completed within 60 days from the date of signing of the agreement or such other time-period as may be mutually agreed between the parties in writing and shall be subject to completion of necessary regulatory formalities.