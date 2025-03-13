H.E.L Group and ICT Mumbai sign research agreement to enhance process safety in chemical synthesis

H.E.L Group, a global developer and manufacturer of laboratory tools for process optimisation, safety, and scale-up, has entered into a research agreement with the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) in Mumbai. The three-year strategic alliance aims to advance process safety in the chemical synthesis industry.

The collaboration will focus on H.E.L’s Process Safety Hub alongside ICT Mumbai’s academic and research expertise in chemical sciences, engineering, and related fields. As part of the agreement, H.E.L will provide ICT Mumbai with a Simular Process Development Reaction Calorimeter. The system is designed for applications including adiabatic calorimetry, autocatalysis, and batch and semi-batch reactors. By analysing thermodynamic and kinetic data, the system facilitates process condition optimisation, identification of safe operating conditions, and precise process control.

The Simular Reaction Calorimeter will be installed in ICT Mumbai’s research laboratory and integrated into chemical synthesis workflows. The system will be utilised in the Institute’s educational, mentoring, and research programmes to support the development of safe chemical processes.

Professor Virendra Rathod, former Head of Chemical Engineering at ICT Mumbai, said, “Process optimisation is a critical part of developing safe chemical synthesis workflows. H.E.L’s Simular Reaction Calorimeter offers a highly flexible approach to process development, making it applicable across many of our focus areas. Integration of the system into our research and academic programmes, combined with access to H.E.L’s wider expertise in process safety, will be invaluable as we look to develop cutting-edge solutions now and in the future.”

Rajeev Kumria, General Manager of H.E.L India, stated, “We are delighted to be working with ICT Mumbai, India’s premier university specialising in chemical engineering, chemical technology, and pharmaceutical sciences. Through this collaboration, we look forward to driving innovation and education in process safety, enabling development of efficient, safe chemical synthesis protocols, supporting both parties in our mission to increase focus on sustainability in the chemical technology industry.

“We would like to personally thank Professor Virendra Rathod, the former Head of Chemical Engineering, who has been instrumental in setting up the agreement between us, and we were pleased to sign the agreement with him, alongside the current Head, Professor Anand Patwardhan.”

H.E.L India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of H.E.L Group, provides direct sales, marketing, service, and support operations to customers in India.