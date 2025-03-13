Tenthpin Management Consultants launches AI labs in Hyderabad to drive life sciences Innovation

Switzerland-based Tenthpin Management Consultants has announced the launch of Tenthpin AI Labs (TAIL) in Hyderabad, creating a Global Centre of Excellence for AI-driven transformation in the Life Sciences sector.

TAIL aims to help pharmaceutical, MedTech, biotech, and research organisations differentiate between AI hype and real value. By leveraging India’s technology talent and Hyderabad’s position as a life sciences hub, Tenthpin seeks to accelerate AI adoption across the drug life cycle, from research and development to improved patient outcomes.

The facility at HITEC City was inaugurated by Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C) and Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana, in the presence of Bart Reijs, Director, Tenthpin, Thomas Weber, Partner & Chief Product Officer, Tenthpin, and Raghuram Janapareddy, Partner & Managing Director, Tenthpin India.

Speaking at the inauguration, Ranjan said, “I congratulate Tenthpin for choosing Hyderabad as the destination to set up their largest innovation facility. The government welcomes them into the thriving life sciences ecosystem here. Their unique labs facility, focusing on AI solutions and product co-innovation capabilities, will help the local ecosystem for greater technology adoption. The city has the best of biology, life sciences, technology, and data sciences.”

He also noted that the Government of Telangana will soon launch a new dedicated life sciences policy, aimed at driving growth in areas such as cell and gene therapy, genomics, biologics, precision medicine, peptides, digital innovation, and advanced research and development.

“Tenthpin AI Labs provides an incubation-like environment for life sciences companies to work with our experts to quickly create proof of concepts before larger deployments,” said Bart Reijs. “We mix our global experience and local talent pool to deliver tailored solutions.”

Tenthpin Solutions, a group company of Tenthpin, is also expanding its footprint in India. Thomas Weber stated, “Tenthpin develops new solutions under a co-innovation model, jointly with the industry. Adding local talent to our development teams, coupled with AI Labs, brings us closer to the Indian market to develop solutions tailored to local companies.”

TAIL will provide expertise in integrating AI with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and other solutions, enabling seamless data flow and enhanced insights for decision-making. The lab will also collaborate with research institutions, universities, and industry partners to advance AI in the Life Sciences sector.

“We aim to help Indian Life Sciences companies become global leaders in innovation,” said Raghuram Janapareddy. “The true potential of AI can be unleashed only when the people using it master the art of applying it for business benefits.”

Eckhard Drager, Founder and Member of the Executive Board of Tenthpin, highlighted the challenges of AI adoption in the industry. “Unlike traditional software tools implementation, AI adoption throws new challenges. There will be a need for new methodologies, new data governance models, new change management approaches. Tenthpin already has a tailored methodology covering all these aspects.”

The establishment of TAIL marks a step towards AI-driven advancements in the Life Sciences sector, positioning Hyderabad as a key centre for innovation.