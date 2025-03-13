IA-2A positivity could help develop effective intervention strategies in type 1 diabetes progression: GlobalData

A recent study published in Springer Medizin has identified insulinoma-associated protein 2 autoantibody (IA-2A) positivity as a significant biomarker for disease progression in individuals at risk of type 1 diabetes (T1D). The findings are particularly relevant as the T1D market undergoes a transformation driven by advancements in predictive diagnostics and disease-modifying therapies. This discovery enhances the understanding of how autoantibodies influence disease onset and may guide the development of more effective screening and intervention strategies for T1D, according to GlobalData.

GlobalData’s latest report, “Type 1 Diabetes: Seven-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis”, reveals that the T1D market across the seven major markets (7MM) is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3 per cent, increasing from $2.2 billion in 2023 to $9.9 billion in 2033, with early intervention therapies playing a pivotal role in this trajectory.

Sulayman Patel, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, comments, “The identification of IA-2A as a key predictor of T1D progression represents a major step forward in diabetes research. These findings reinforce the importance of autoantibody screening, not only for risk stratification but also as a foundation for targeted interventions. With disease-modifying therapies such as teplizumab gaining traction, the role of biomarkers like IA-2A in treatment decision-making will be increasingly vital.”

The study leveraged data from large cohort studies tracking individuals with a genetic or familial predisposition to T1D. Findings indicate that IA-2A positivity is strongly associated with an accelerated progression from early-stage autoimmunity to symptomatic diabetes, reinforcing its predictive value. Moreover, IA-2A screening was shown to provide additional prognostic insight beyond the presence of other autoantibodies, suggesting that its inclusion in routine screening could improve risk assessment models.

Key opinion leaders (KOLs) interviewed by GlobalData emphasise the importance of expanding screening efforts to facilitate earlier diagnosis and intervention. One Europe-based KOL stated, “We need broad-based screening strategies to enable early detection and intervention. The ability to identify high-risk individuals before clinical onset will be crucial for the adoption of emerging disease-modifying therapies.” These findings align with the growing focus on proactive disease management, particularly with therapies like teplizumab demonstrating the ability to delay T1D onset.

Patel continues, “Despite these advancements, challenges remain in translating biomarker-driven screening into routine clinical practice. Variability in screening programs, cost considerations, and the need for regulatory alignment present hurdles to widespread adoption. However, the potential for predictive screening to guide proactive intervention strategies is gaining recognition. Pharmaceutical stakeholders are expected to explore opportunities in diagnostic partnerships, further expanding the market for IA-2A testing solutions as part of integrated care models.

Patel concludes, “The growing recognition of IA-2A as a key predictive biomarker underscores the shift towards a more personalised approach in T1D management. As screening efforts expand and disease-modifying therapies become more accessible, the treatment paradigm is set to evolve from reactive insulin therapy towards a proactive, biomarker-driven strategy focused on delaying disease progression and preserving beta-cell function.”

*7MM = US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan