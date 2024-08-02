Greg Smith appointed New Director of U.S. FDA India office

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) India office has announced the appointment of Greg Smith as its new Director. Smith, who previously served as the Deputy Director of the FDA India office, brings over 13 years of experience with the FDA to his new role.

Before his tenure in India, Smith was the Director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research’s (CDER) Special Projects Staff, where he led a multi-disciplinary team tackling complex scientific, regulatory, legislative, and operational challenges. His career prior to joining the FDA includes significant roles in clinical research organisations, where he was instrumental in founding a Phase I clinical pharmacology centre and managed key projects in late-phase clinical trials, risk evaluation, post-marketing strategies, and surveillance initiatives.

Smith holds certification in project and portfolio management and is an alumnus of the University of Maryland, College Park.

In his new capacity, Smith and the FDA India Office are committed to continuing their collaborative efforts to enhance the safety of medical products and food in the region.