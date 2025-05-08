Venus Remedies appoints Ekta S. Chaudhary as Chairperson of Venus Foundation

Venus Remedies has appointed Ekta S. Chaudhary as the Chairperson of Venus Foundation, the dedicated social impact arm of the organisation.

In this leadership role, Chaudhary will drive the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) agenda, focusing on healthcare access, educational advancement, and inclusive community development.

A microbiologist by qualification, Chaudhary holds a degree from the University of Nottingham, a Russell Group institution in the UK. She played a key role in launching Earthfest—London’s first large-scale sustainability festival—bringing together change makers, innovators, and thought leaders to raise awareness about climate action and responsible living. With early experience in the biotech and AI space in London, she is now channelling her global exposure and scientific perspective into purpose-driven work, marking the beginning of her journey in corporate social responsibility and community impact.

Venus Remedies has made consistent investments in the upliftment of government schools in Panchkula, creating more conducive and empowering learning environments for students. With the formal establishment of the Venus Foundation, the company seeks to further institutionalise its CSR outreach and deepen community partnerships.