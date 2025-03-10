Express Pharma

Glenmark USA launches Polyethylene Glycol 3350, Powder for Solution, 17 grams/capful (OTC)

It compares to the active ingredient in MiraLAX Powder for Solution, 17 grams of Bayer HealthCare

By EP News Bureau
Glenmark Therapeutics, USA announces the launch (1) of Polyethylene Glycol 3350, Powder for Solution, 17 grams/capful (OTC); compared to the active ingredient in MiraLAX (2)  Powder for Solution, 17 grams of Bayer HealthCare.

According to Nielsen syndicated data for the latest 52 weeks’ period ending February 22, 2025, the MiraLAX Powder for Solution, 17 grams (OTC) market (3) achieved annual sales of approximately $555.7 million*.

