GSK survey flags Shingles impact and prevention gaps among adults with chronic conditions in India

A global survey commissioned by GSK ahead of Shingles Action Week (23 February – 1 March 2026) highlights the impact of shingles on adults aged 50 and above living with certain chronic health conditions in India and identifies gaps in prevention-related conversations.

According to the survey, 43 per cent of Indian participants who have had shingles reported severe, day-disrupting pain, with over one in three stating that it prevented them from working or attending social events. Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) reported the greatest disruption, while those living with diabetes and CVD reported the highest emotional impact.

Shingles is caused by the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus (VZV), which also causes chickenpox. With increasing age, immune response declines, raising the risk of developing shingles. The condition typically begins as a rash on one side of the body, followed by painful blisters on the chest, abdomen or face. Shingles can be prevented through vaccination.

The survey found that nearly one in four participants with certain chronic health conditions know little to nothing about shingles. Nearly one in three are unable to explain how their chronic condition may increase their risk of shingles.

Among Indian participants aged 50 years and above with certain chronic health conditions, nearly 75 per cent reported visiting their doctor regularly. However, 48 per cent stated that they have never discussed shingles with a doctor. Respondents living with diabetes (49 per cent) and CVD (37 per cent) were the least likely to have had such discussions.

The findings also indicate misconceptions. Nearly one in five participants believe that their chronic condition does not affect their immune system or increase their risk of shingles. Over one in three assume that managing their chronic disease alone protects them from the infection. Among those who developed shingles, 26 per cent said they did not expect the condition to be so serious.

Dr Shalini Menon, Executive Vice President – Medical Affairs, GSK India, said: “India is living longer but not necessarily healthier. As people age, they are more likely to be affected by non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney diseases and lung disease. These conditions place additional strain on an already weakening immune system of ageing adults, further impairing the body’s ability to fight infections. Yet the survey reveals limited awareness about the link between chronic conditions and immune health among ageing adults. This underscores an urgent and growing need for patients to have regular, informed conversations with their doctors.”

Global data from Japan shows that in 2020, adults aged 65 and above accounted for nearly 29 per cent of the population. During the same period, shingles cases in this age group increased by more than 50 per cent. Japan subsequently incorporated shingles vaccination into immunisation protocols in certain provinces for individuals aged 65 and older.

In India, the population aged over 60 is estimated at 153 million and is projected to reach 347 million by 2050. More than 75 million older adults are living with at least one chronic condition, and 27 per cent are managing multiple long-term illnesses, including diabetes (approximately 20 per cent) and cardiovascular diseases (29 per cent). Advancing age and chronic disease are expected to increase the number of individuals at risk of shingles.

The convergence of ageing and chronic disease also carries economic implications for India’s USD 5 trillion growth ambition. This includes healthcare costs, productivity losses and long-term care needs. With healthcare expenses largely out-of-pocket and around 78 per cent of ageing adults without pension or financial protection, the burden falls on families.

The survey findings highlight the need to include adult vaccinations, including shingles, in routine health discussions, particularly for those living with chronic conditions. According to the survey, hearing about shingles from a doctor (38 per cent) or from someone they know who had the condition (41 per cent) prompted respondents to initiate conversations about risk, prevention and impact.