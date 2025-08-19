Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to launch Micafungin for Injection USP in the United States

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, USA (Glenmark) has announced the upcoming launch of Micafungin for Injection USP, 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial (Single-Dose Vial). The company confirmed that distribution will begin in September 2025.

Glenmark’s Micafungin for Injection USP, 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial (Single-Dose Vial) is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Mycamine for Injection, 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial, of Astellas Pharma US, Inc. (NDA – 021506).

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending June 2025, the Mycamine for Injection, 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial market achieved annual sales of approximately $60.7 million.*

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America, said, “We are excited to announce the launch of Micafungin for Injection USP, 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial (Single-Dose Vial), growing our portfolio of products within the institutional channel, while also strengthening our commitment to bring quality and affordable alternatives to market for patients in need.”

Glenmark stated that Micafungin for Injection USP, 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial (Single-Dose Vial) is approved only for the indication(s) listed in Glenmark’s approved label.

The company further noted that all brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The market figures include both brand and all available therapeutic equivalents. IQVIA® data obtained by Glenmark is only available for all approved reference listed drug indications. Glenmark’s product is approved only for the indications specified in its label and is not marketed for all reference listed drug indications.

