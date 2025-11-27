Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives EIR from US FDA for its Monroe facility

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a research-led, global pharmaceutical company announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its formulations manufacturing facility in Monroe, North Carolina (USA) with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status.

The inspection was conducted at the Company’s manufacturing facility from 09 June to 17 June 2025.