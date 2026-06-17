Glenmark launches Methylene Blue Injection USP in US

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals., USA (Glenmark) has announced the launch of Methylene Blue Injection USP, 50 mg/10 mL (5 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial.

Glenmark stated that its Methylene Blue Injection USP is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, ProvayBlue Injection, 50 mg/10 mL (5 mg/mL), of Provepharm SAS [NDA 204630].

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending April 2026, the ProvayBlue Injection, 50 mg/10 mL (5 mg/mL) market achieved annual sales of approximately $19.0 million.

Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America, said, “The launch of Methylene Blue Injection USP reflects Glenmark’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to quality, affordable medicines for healthcare institutions and the patients they serve. This addition further strengthens our institutional portfolio and reinforces our focus on delivering reliable treatment options across the U.S. market.”