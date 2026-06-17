Karnataka holds 64th Vision Group on Biotechnology meeting to review biotech ecosystem

The Government of Karnataka convened the 64th meeting of the Vision Group on Biotechnology (VGBT) to review the State’s biotechnology ecosystem and discuss strategic priorities for biotechnology, biomanufacturing, health innovation and the bioeconomy.

The Vision Group is chaired by Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson and Founder, Biocon Ltd. The group includes leaders from industry, academia, healthcare and research institutions. The meeting was attended by Dr N. Manjula, IAS, Secretary to the Government, Department of Electronics, IT, Biotechnology and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka, and members including Dr G Padmanaban, Dr Devi Shetty, Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, Dr Vishal Rao and Dr Murali Ramachandra.

Members reviewed biotechnology initiatives in the State and discussed measures related to innovation, commercialisation, advanced manufacturing, talent development and investment in the biotechnology sector. The Vision Group noted the work of qpiAI and the role of artificial intelligence and quantum technologies in life sciences. Members discussed the use of artificial intelligence in research, diagnostics, drug discovery, genomics, precision medicine and healthcare applications.

Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Vision Group on Biotechnology, said: “Karnataka has built one of India’s strongest biotechnology ecosystems, supported by world-class research institutions, industry leadership and a vibrant startup community. As we enter the next phase of growth, we must strengthen mechanisms that support translational research, commercialization and scale-up. Biotechnology startups require patient capital, strong industry partnerships and long-term support. Karnataka should explore dedicated biotechnology investment mechanisms while embedding artificial intelligence across the biotechnology value chain to unlock new opportunities in drug discovery, diagnostics, precision medicine and biomanufacturing.”

Dr Mazumdar-Shaw also stated the need to strengthen pathways for biotechnology startups to access growth capital and scale globally, and to reinforce Karnataka’s position in biotechnology innovation and entrepreneurship.

Dr N Manjula, IAS, Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, Biotechnology and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka, said: “Karnataka’s biotechnology leadership has been built on a strong foundation of talent, innovation and collaboration. The Government remains committed to strengthening the entire biotechnology value chain—from research and innovation to entrepreneurship, manufacturing and workforce development. Our focus is on creating an enabling ecosystem that supports innovation, attracts investment and develops a future-ready workforce.”

Members discussed strengthening Karnataka’s biotechnology innovation and financing ecosystem, including a State-level framework to support biotechnology enterprises across stages of growth through funding, mentoring, regulatory guidance and commercialisation support. The Vision Group also discussed engagement with venture capital firms, strategic investors and industry stakeholders to improve access to growth capital for biotechnology startups.

The group discussed Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 as a platform to showcase biotechnology companies through investor engagement and startup-investor connect initiatives.

Members identified focus areas for the coming year, including AI-enabled biotechnology applications in drug discovery, diagnostics, genomics, precision medicine, synthetic biology and healthcare innovation. The group also discussed expansion of biomanufacturing infrastructure, funding mechanisms for startups, regulatory and commercialisation support, marine biotechnology and coastal bioeconomy initiatives including seaweed cultivation, bioenergy and synthetic biology.

Discussions also covered innovation infrastructure development, biotechnology institution roadmaps, startup support mechanisms and technology commercialisation pathways. The Vision Group also discussed biotechnology skilling initiatives and industry-oriented training programmes.

Prof G Padmanaban highlighted the importance of biomanufacturing for biotechnology growth and export competitiveness and the need for investments and ecosystem support.

The Vision Group stated that Karnataka’s biotechnology growth will be driven by biomanufacturing capabilities, access to innovation capital and integration of artificial intelligence across the life sciences ecosystem.

The meeting reaffirmed Karnataka’s focus on building a biotechnology ecosystem for scientific development, economic growth and societal impact.