Fermenta Biotech’s Dahej facility gains EU GMP certification
The API manufacturing facility received the GMP certification from the Competent Authority of Germany
Fermenta Biotech’s Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing facility situated in Dahej, Gujarat, has received a certificate of GMP compliance from the Competent Authority of Germany, following a European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (EU GMP) inspection that was conducted in March 2024.
This approval reflects that the company’s quality assurance complies with the guidelines of Good Manufacturing Practices.