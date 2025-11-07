Express Pharma

Farmson unveils ₹300 Crore Acetic Anhydride unit in Vadodara

The highly automated DCS platform is used  specifically to produce Acetic Anhydride, an important precursor chemical for  Paracetamol production. 

Latest Updates
By EP News Bureau
0 42

Farmson Basic Drugs unveiled its state-of-the-art  Unit-VI manufacturing facility in Nandesari, Vadodara, Gujarat. This modern  expansion signifies a key milestone in transforming Farmson into a fully  integrated producer of Paracetamol. 

The ₹300 Crore investment establishes Unit-VI as a crucial part of Farmson’s  vertical integration strategy. The inauguration on November 5, 2025, demonstrated the strength of  Farmson’s long-standing partnership with Haleon. Key Haleon executives  present included Richard Crane (Chief Procurement Officer), Raman  Singh (Director of API/Excipients & OTC Innovation), and Harpreet Basra  (Global Category Lead – API). 

This initiative fundamentally changes Farmson’s market stance. By fully  controlling the supply chain from raw materials to the finished API, Farmson  improves efficiency and oversight, setting a new standard in the industry.  Significantly, the plant will also create at least 150 new jobs in Vadodara and  nearby areas; fostering local economic growth. 

During the inauguration, Vinit Menon, CEO of Farmson Basic Drugs Private  Limited, highlighted the facility’s national significance. He stated, “Unit-VI is  more than just a corporate milestone; it represents a major investment in 

India’s pharmaceutical self-reliance. By manufacturing critical raw  materials like Acetic Anhydride in-house, we are reducing the risks  associated with the global supply of essential medicines such as  Paracetamol. This unwavering focus on high-quality domestic production  directly supports Prime Minister Modi’s vision of ‘Make in India’ the  undisputed ‘Pharmacy of the World.’ We are building a strong, reliable  domestic capacity to confidently serve the global healthcare community.” 

The successful launch of Unit-VI demonstrates the strong, shared commitment  to integrity and innovation that characterizes the long-standing partnership  between Farmson and Haleon. 

EP News Bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.