Farmson unveils ₹300 Crore Acetic Anhydride unit in Vadodara

Farmson Basic Drugs unveiled its state-of-the-art Unit-VI manufacturing facility in Nandesari, Vadodara, Gujarat. This modern expansion signifies a key milestone in transforming Farmson into a fully integrated producer of Paracetamol.

The ₹300 Crore investment establishes Unit-VI as a crucial part of Farmson’s vertical integration strategy. The inauguration on November 5, 2025, demonstrated the strength of Farmson’s long-standing partnership with Haleon. Key Haleon executives present included Richard Crane (Chief Procurement Officer), Raman Singh (Director of API/Excipients & OTC Innovation), and Harpreet Basra (Global Category Lead – API).

This initiative fundamentally changes Farmson’s market stance. By fully controlling the supply chain from raw materials to the finished API, Farmson improves efficiency and oversight, setting a new standard in the industry. Significantly, the plant will also create at least 150 new jobs in Vadodara and nearby areas; fostering local economic growth.

During the inauguration, Vinit Menon, CEO of Farmson Basic Drugs Private Limited, highlighted the facility’s national significance. He stated, “Unit-VI is more than just a corporate milestone; it represents a major investment in

India’s pharmaceutical self-reliance. By manufacturing critical raw materials like Acetic Anhydride in-house, we are reducing the risks associated with the global supply of essential medicines such as Paracetamol. This unwavering focus on high-quality domestic production directly supports Prime Minister Modi’s vision of ‘Make in India’ the undisputed ‘Pharmacy of the World.’ We are building a strong, reliable domestic capacity to confidently serve the global healthcare community.”

The successful launch of Unit-VI demonstrates the strong, shared commitment to integrity and innovation that characterizes the long-standing partnership between Farmson and Haleon.