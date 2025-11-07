Farmson unveils ₹300 Crore Acetic Anhydride unit in Vadodara
The highly automated DCS platform is used specifically to produce Acetic Anhydride, an important precursor chemical for Paracetamol production.
Farmson Basic Drugs unveiled its state-of-the-art Unit-VI manufacturing facility in Nandesari, Vadodara, Gujarat. This modern expansion signifies a key milestone in transforming Farmson into a fully integrated producer of Paracetamol.
The ₹300 Crore investment establishes Unit-VI as a crucial part of Farmson’s vertical integration strategy. The inauguration on November 5, 2025, demonstrated the strength of Farmson’s long-standing partnership with Haleon. Key Haleon executives present included Richard Crane (Chief Procurement Officer), Raman Singh (Director of API/Excipients & OTC Innovation), and Harpreet Basra (Global Category Lead – API).
This initiative fundamentally changes Farmson’s market stance. By fully controlling the supply chain from raw materials to the finished API, Farmson improves efficiency and oversight, setting a new standard in the industry. Significantly, the plant will also create at least 150 new jobs in Vadodara and nearby areas; fostering local economic growth.
During the inauguration, Vinit Menon, CEO of Farmson Basic Drugs Private Limited, highlighted the facility’s national significance. He stated, “Unit-VI is more than just a corporate milestone; it represents a major investment in
India’s pharmaceutical self-reliance. By manufacturing critical raw materials like Acetic Anhydride in-house, we are reducing the risks associated with the global supply of essential medicines such as Paracetamol. This unwavering focus on high-quality domestic production directly supports Prime Minister Modi’s vision of ‘Make in India’ the undisputed ‘Pharmacy of the World.’ We are building a strong, reliable domestic capacity to confidently serve the global healthcare community.”
The successful launch of Unit-VI demonstrates the strong, shared commitment to integrity and innovation that characterizes the long-standing partnership between Farmson and Haleon.