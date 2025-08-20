Extrovis AG and Dr Reddy’s launch authorised generic Fluorouracil Cream 0.5 per cent in US market

Extrovis AG, a pharmaceutical company focused on research-driven innovation, and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories have announced the launch of Fluorouracil Cream, 0.5 per cent, an authorised generic and therapeutic equivalent of Carac (fluorouracil cream) 0.5 per cent, in the United States market. The product has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The cream is manufactured in Texas at one of Extrovis’ facilities. Dr Reddy’s Fluorouracil Cream, 0.5 per cent, is indicated for the topical treatment of multiple actinic or solar keratoses of the face and anterior scalp.

“This product generic launch marks a key milestone in our commitment to increasing patient access and long-term value creation for the U.S. healthcare system. Our partnership with Dr Reddy’s helps ensure that patients and healthcare providers in the United States have continued access to a high-quality and cost-effective product,” said Hans R. Kamma, Co-CEO and Chief Strategy Officer of Extrovis AG.

“Dr. Reddy’s brings deep expertise in commercialization and distribution within the U.S. market,” added Raghavendra Rao PV, Chief Financial Officer of Extrovis AG. “This collaboration is aligned with our mission to strengthen pharmaceutical supply chains and serve public health needs responsibly.”