EU policy reforms and pharma investments highlight shifting industry priorities: GlobalData

The European Parliament’s rapporteur has recently presented draft reforms to the proposed EU Critical Medicines Act, emphasising stronger investment in domestic manufacturing while expanding stockpiling measures to secure medicine supply across member states. The draft broadens the definition of “medicines of common interest” and extends investment incentives beyond critical medicines. It also proposes multi-winner procurement, minimum supply commitments, and an EU coordination mechanism to manage shortages, highlighting shifting industry priorities, says GlobalData.

Eóin Ryan, Manager of Health Economics and Market Access at GlobalData, comments, “The proposals strengthen investment channels for both common and critical medicines and reinforce Europe’s manufacturing base. However, expanding stockpiling obligations could increase administrative and cost burdens for companies already facing tight margins.”

Discussions will continue into 2026, shaping the EU’s balance between strategic autonomy and market efficiency.

Additionally, GlobalData’s Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report reveals that GSK announced a $30 billion, five-year investment to expand its US R&D and manufacturing, including $1.2 billion for advanced technologies and a new biologics flex factory in Upper Merion, Pennsylvania, set to begin construction in 2026. GSK CEO Emma Walmsley reaffirmed that the company remains “deeply rooted in the UK,” continuing to invest over $2.3 billion annually in R&D.

Janet Beal, Managing Analyst for Health Economics and Market Access at GlobalData, notes, “GSK’s dual investment strategy demonstrates a clear commitment to strengthening its US footprint while maintaining confidence in its UK base. This approach reflects a broader industry trend to balance global competitiveness amid shifting policy and trade dynamics.”

Additionally, FUJIFILM Biotechnologies USA announced a $2 billion investment, funded by Johnson & Johnson, to build a 160,000-square-foot dedicated facility at its Holly Springs site, creating roughly 120 new jobs and expanding US capacity for advanced medicines. Meanwhile, Capitol Biologics will provide end-to-end early-phase biologics development and GMP manufacturing services for private biotech firms and US government agencies under a unified quality system aligned with FDA, EMA, and ICH standards.

