ESTIC 2025 to showcase India’s biomanufacturing journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047

The Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation conclave (ESTIC) 2025, scheduled for 3-5th November in Bharatmndapam, is all set to emphasis on biomanufacturing stands as a cornerstone for realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047.

This critical domain, championed by leaders and enabled by a robust innovation ecosystem, is poised to be a primary engine for a sustainable, self-reliant, and economically vibrant developed India.

India’s last decade has seen a profound scientific transformation, turning abstract science into tangible progress and echoing Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s view of science as integral to “nation-building in practice.” This is most evident in biotechnology and bio-manufacturing, which has evolved from being confined to government labs into a dynamic startup ecosystem. These ventures embody the ambition of a new India, turning challenges into opportunities for self-reliance. Fueled by enabling policies, this vibrant landscape allows lab innovations to thrive in the marketplace, directly impacting citizens and building a self-reliant future.

This remarkable growth is the outcome of deliberate and sustained “systemic capability building” driven by the Government of India. This progress is a testament to a collaborative, multi-ministerial approach. At the forefront of this endeavor is the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), which has been a pivotal force in shaping the sector’s trajectory.

Highlighting this incredible success, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science & Technology, has noted that “India’s bio-economy has grown 13 folds in the last 10 years from $10 billion in 2014 to over $165billion USD in 2024.” He emphasizes that “Bio-manufacturing and Bio-foundry will drive India’s future bio-economy and promote ‘Green Growth’,” signaling a clear policy direction. This vision, he explains, is about transforming the consumptive manufacturing paradigm into one based on regenerative principles, providing environment-friendly alternatives.

This strategy is put into action by key leaders like Dr. Rajesh Sudhir Gokhale, Secretary of the Department of Biotechnology. Dr. Gokhale has championed crucial national initiatives, including BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment, and Employment) and a dedicated mission on biomanufacturing. His perspective focuses on driving sustainable, innovation-led growth by creating a seamless ecosystem from research to commercialization. A cornerstone of this strategy is the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), which serves as a critical bridge between promising ideas and successful enterprises.

The past ten years of focused effort have yielded a rich harvest of achievements, transforming India into an emerging global startup hub with a formidable biotech sector. The impact of initiatives at DBT, particularly through the nurturing efforts of BIRAC, is evident in a host of quantifiable successes. A thriving innovation pipeline has been created, with over 11,000ideas supported through the Biotech Ignition Grant (BIG), while youth-focused programs like SITARE-GYTI and EYUVA have trained and supported hundreds of students.

Biotech innovation ecosystem has been scaled through a robust network of 95 Bio-incubation Centers that have supported over 2,500 incubatees, helping bring more than 800 products from biotech startups to the market. The economic impact has been significant, with the biotech startup ecosystem creating over 35,000 high-skilled jobs and filing more than 1,400 intellectual property (IP) rights. This growth has been fueled by over INR 6,500 Crores in total investment, supplemented by an additional INR 7,000+ Crores in follow-on funding. Beyond startups, broader impact of Biotechnology is central to national achievements, from vaccine development and the CoWIN platform to BARC’s use of irradiation technology for food safety.

As India sets its sights on the vision of a developed, self-reliant nation by 2047, the bio-manufacturing sector is poised to be a critical engine of this transformation. The Prime Minister’s message in the report underscores this, stating, “The coming years until 2047 is a period that is crucial to realise our vision of building a strong, self-reliant nation”. The path forward is clearly aligned with the theme of Pioneering Sustainable Innovation, Technological Advancement, and Youth Empowerment.

The future strategy will build upon the solid foundations of the past decade by expanding the Startup India Investor Connect initiative to better link startups with investors. A concerted effort will be made towards capacity building and supporting women entrepreneurs through mentorship and training. Furthermore, through the Startup20 initiative, India will continue to build a global narrative for supporting startups and driving coherence in global financing. Sustaining this momentum requires a continued focus on R&D, robust collaborations, and embracing emerging technologies to establish India as a global powerhouse in science and technology.