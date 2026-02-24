Eris Lifesciences partners Natco Pharma to commercialise Semaglutide in India

Eris Lifesciences has announced a partnership with Natco Pharma for the commercialisation of semaglutide in India, reinforcing its focus on expanding its presence in the diabetes and metabolic care segment.

Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, is used in the management of Type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management, supported by clinical outcomes in glycaemic control and weight reduction. With a growing diabetic population in India and rising awareness around obesity management, GLP-1 therapies represent an opportunity within the metabolic segment.

Eris has established a presence in diabetology, supported by specialist reach and engagement with endocrinologists, diabetologists and physicians across India. The addition of semaglutide is expected to strengthen the company’s portfolio in diabetes therapies and expand its role in metabolic treatments.

The collaboration brings together Eris’s commercial and diabetes franchise presence with Natco’s manufacturing and regulatory capabilities in formulations.

As part of the partnership, Natco Pharma has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to manufacture generic semaglutide for the Indian market. The launch is expected in March 2026. The product will focus on Type 2 diabetes management in India’s metabolic care segment.

Amit Bakshi, Chairman & Managing Director, Eris Lifesciences, said, “Semaglutide represents one of the most significant therapeutic advances in metabolic care in recent years. This partnership reflects our continued commitment to strengthening our diabetes franchise with innovative and high-impact therapies. With our strong commercial infrastructure and deep engagement in chronic therapies, we believe Eris is well positioned to drive rapid adoption and enhance patient access in India.”

He further added that Eris has been preparing its commercial strategy to participate in the GLP-1 opportunity and views the partnership as a long-term value driver for the company.