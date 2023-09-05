Enzene Biosciences inaugurates R&D Center with open lab setup in Pune

Enzene Biosciences inaugurated research and development (R&D) facility in Pune. Enzene’s new R&D facility, spanning over 75,000 sq ft, is equipped with an open lab set-up to promote cross-departmental collaboration, efficient communication, and knowledge sharing.

In a statement the company said, “The facility showcases Enzene’s dedication to advancing scientific research and development, offering fully integrated services from Cell Line Development to Fill & Finish across a wide range of modalities. By breaking down traditional barriers, Enzene aims to facilitate seamless cross-functional interactions, which are proven to spark creativity and drive innovation.”

Located in the Chakan Industrial Area of Pune, within the new R&D facility, Enzene has established specialised departments, including Cell Line Engineering (CLE), Drug Product Development (DPD), Purification Process Development (PPD), Advanced Analytical Technology (AAT), and Bioanalytical Assay. These departments bring together a team of scientists and researchers with affiliations to institutions like Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Tennessee Medical Centre among others and prior experience at globally renowned companies.

“We are thrilled to inaugurate this state-of-the-art facility which embodies our unwavering commitment to pioneering research and development. The open lab setup is a testament to our belief in fostering a culture of collaboration, where ideas can flow freely, leading to transformative discoveries. Moreover, this facility will significantly enhance our capabilities to serve our valued CDMO partners with greater efficiency and excellence,” said Dr Himanshu Gadgil, CEO of Enzene.

“The inauguration of the R&D Center not only marks a momentous occasion for Enzene Biosciences but also highlights the company’s dedication to elevating the biopharma landscape and delivering on its promise of driving positive impact in global healthcare. These strategic developments will invigorate our plans to become a global CDMO player,” said Sandeep Singh, MD, Alkem Labs.

The statement further informed, “Enzene aims to further strengthen its partnership with CDMO clients by providing them with access to cutting-edge technologies and an extended portfolio of services. In terms of drug development continuum, Enzene will soon start offering biologics discovery services to our partners. Cost effective discovery services is an essential segue for low cost drugs for patients. With the EnzeneX technology tied with discovery services, Enzene will be a one-stop shop for their partners to make affordable drugs a reality.”

The company also divulged that it aspires to become a modality agnostic biologics solution provider and is strategically expanding into innovative areas such as Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC) and Cell and Gene Therapies (CGT).