Cybersecurity job postings in pharma industry up at 34 per cent CAGR since 2020: GlobalData

A notable shift is underway in the pharma industry as companies are increasingly prioritising the adoption of emerging technologies and stringent compliance measures to safeguard against cyber threats and data breaches. Consequently, there is a surge in hiring for cybersecurity-related roles including data, automation, security, compliance, risk, and relationships in Q2 2023, reflecting a 34 per cent compound annual growth rate since 2020, reveals the Job Analytics Database of GlobalData.

An analysis of Company Filing Analytics Database revealed that cybersecurity dominated pharma industry discussions during Q2 2023 as well amid the push for digital transformation.

Misa Singh, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData, comments, “The growing digital engagement, coupled with the rising occurrence of data breaches, has prompted pharma companies to place a heightened emphasis on roles geared towards minimising enterprise risks. These roles aim to advocate privacy measures and develop cybersecurity strategies that enhance the comprehension of privacy-related risks linked to emerging technologies.”

Gilead Sciences Inc’s “Associate General Counsel, Privacy” role focuses on advising on the adoption of new and emerging technologies, and compliance initiatives to reduce or mitigate enterprise risk as the business expands its digital footprint. GSK plc’s “Assistant General Counsel, Privacy and Digital, Global R&D” role is for promoting global digital, privacy, and cyber strategy across the US business. The role also supports special projects as assigned (e.g., CCPA and other US state laws, Brexit, Schrems II, Data Transfer Risk Assessments, HIPAA, AI/ML, Enterprise Tech Initiatives).

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s “Director, Corporate Counsel – Technology Privacy” role involves (guidance in) adoption of IOT/E, generative AI, robotics, and machine learning understanding of privacy risks associated with emerging technology, including tokenisation, and combining data sets.

Eli Lilly and Co’s “Sr. Director – Counsel – Consumer/Customer Operations” role defines requirements for shaping Lilly USA LLC’s transformation efforts to be a more data-driven, customer-centric organisation in both traditional advertising channels and innovative digital worlds pertaining to eCommerce and virtual care.

Singh concludes, “In an era where data is the lifeblood of the pharma industry, the shift towards embracing technology and fortifying cybersecurity measures is not just a strategic move but a critical imperative. As we navigate this transformative landscape, these cybersecurity-related roles serve as the guardians of our digital future, ensuring privacy, compliance, and resilience in the face of evolving challenges.”