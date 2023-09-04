Introducing Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients’ groundbreaking enteric manufacturing technology – the Capsugel® Enprotect® capsule. This unique bi-layer capsule with the Coni-Snap® secure closure design utilizes HPMC and HPMC-AS polymers. It protects acid-sensitive APIs and enables rapid dissolution release at pH 6.8 without the need for additional excipients. The bi-layer manufacturing technology streamlines drug development processes, while personalized oral dose customization enhances product differentiation. Partner with us to revolutionize the microbiome market, overcome enteric delivery challenges, and drive innovation in modern healthcare.