Express Pharma

Capsugel® Enprotect® capsule

Downloads
By Lonza
0 11

Introducing Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients’ groundbreaking enteric manufacturing technology – the Capsugel® Enprotect® capsule. This unique bi-layer capsule with the Coni-Snap® secure closure design utilizes HPMC and HPMC-AS polymers. It protects acid-sensitive APIs and enables rapid dissolution release at pH 6.8 without the need for additional excipients. The bi-layer manufacturing technology streamlines drug development processes, while personalized oral dose customization enhances product differentiation. Partner with us to revolutionize the microbiome market, overcome enteric delivery challenges, and drive innovation in modern healthcare.

 

    I would like to be contacted by Lonza representative.
    Yes, I would like to receive email updates about Lonza products, services and events.
    For full details of how we will treat your information please view our privacy policy: Lonza Privacy Policy

    This is co-hosted by Express Pharma and Lonza

    By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and agree to Express Pharma contacting you with marketing-related emails or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Pharma at any time. Express Pharma web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use.


    Lonza
    <