Enzene Biosciences begins commercial supply of its biosimilar of Adalimumab

Enzene Biosciences has begun commercial supplies of Adalimumab for treating Ankylosis Spondylitis (AS) and Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA). This is the company’s fourth biosimilar launch in recent times and the company believes that this first commercial launch using continuous manufacturing technology will help in reducing the cost of RA treatment for millions of patients across India.

According to Dr Himanshu Gadgil, CEO at Enzene Biosciences, “We have been working on this novel fully integrated platform for the last six years and the commercialisation of Adalimumab is a validation of our innovation-based work culture. Enzene is planning to expand global access of this platform through our CDMO vertical. Adalimumab development included comparative efficacy and safety studies in patients with Ankylosing spondylitis, also known as Marie-Strumpell disease or Bechterew’s disease. This is the fourth biosimilar launch for the company in the last eighteen months.

Sandeep Singh, MD of Alkem Laboratories, said, “We have invested significantly in building a world class biotech company through Enzene and our confidence has been justified by a series of Biosimilars launches in the recent past. Alkem has also built exceptional capabilities in clinical development of complex therapies which has put us in a position to significantly impact Indian healthcare.”